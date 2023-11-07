Olmsted County bans cannabis in public places; areas where youth could inhale smoke or vapor

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance banning people from smoking or vaping cannabis products in public areas, or in places where minors could inhale the smoke, aerosol, or vapor from said products.

According to the board, cannabis use will only be allowed in public establishments licensed to permit the on-site consumption of cannabis products.

“Olmsted County aims to protect the public health and safety of people who don’t wish to use cannabis products or be exposed to them, including our youth,” Olmsted County Board of Commissioners chair Gregg Wright said in a press release. “This ordinance demonstrates our dedication to creating a safe and healthy environment for everyone.”

ABC 6 News will have more on this story tonight.