OCSO deputy lassos wandering goat

(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, Dec. 17, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy self-dispatched in response a loose goat.

According to an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office post, Deputy Tyler Heiden assisted Rochester Police in lassoing a goat.

According to OCSO, he borrowed rope from pet supply store Leashes & Leads.

According to OCSO, the goat was safely captured and handed to Rochester Animal Control.

According to OCSO, Animal Control returned the goat to its owner.