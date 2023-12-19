OCSO deputy lassos wandering goat
(ABC 6 News) – On Sunday, Dec. 17, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy self-dispatched in response a loose goat.
According to an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office post, Deputy Tyler Heiden assisted Rochester Police in lassoing a goat.
According to OCSO, he borrowed rope from pet supply store Leashes & Leads.
According to OCSO, the goat was safely captured and handed to Rochester Animal Control.
According to OCSO, Animal Control returned the goat to its owner.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Safely Lassos a Loose Goat!— Olmsted Sheriff MN (@OlmstedSheriff) December 18, 2023
On Sunday, Dec. 17, at approximately 11 a.m., Olmsted County Sheriff's Office Deputy Heiden self-dispatched to the City of Rochester to assist the Rochester Police Department in capturing a goat.#RochMN #OlmstedCounty pic.twitter.com/x4NwQ7ZeGD