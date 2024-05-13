Nuggets even semifinal series with Timberwolves in 115-107 decision

(ABC 6 News) — The road team remains undefeated as the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their second-straight game in the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday, 115-107 to the Denver Nuggets.

Things started off well enough for Minnesota, an early 4-4 run by Anthony Edwards got the Target Center clicking.

However, trouble began to surface towards the end of the first quarter, a cold snap by Minnesota gave the Nuggets key windows to close the gap and take the 29-24 lead at the break.

JOKIC BEATS THE 1Q BUZZER.



14-2 NUGGETS RUN.



📺 Game 4 on TNT pic.twitter.com/vet93CEK7m — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

Entering the second quarter, the deficit escalated swiftly reigning MVP Nikola Jokic scored 19 first-half points despite the Timberwolves’ attempts to stall him.

Edwards’ offensive efforts kept the T-Wolves in range as entered the half with 23 points, but a bad sequence in the final 15 seconds saw the Timberwolves give up back-to-back turnovers, including a half-court buzzer-beater to Denver’s Jamal Murray.

JAMAL MURRAY FROM BEYOND HALFCOURT.



KEVIN HARLAN IS HYPED.



Nuggets lead at halftime on TNT 🍿🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/PKjD1bS9CG — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2024

Out of the half, the Timberwolves were still playing catch-up, Edwards reach the 30-point mark in the third quarter, sinking yet another huge three. The Ant-Man had another supernova performance, dropping 44 points.

Denver persevered even with Jokic in foul trouble, The Joker finishing with 35 points as the series shifts back to Denver for Game 5 at 9:30 PM.

ABC 6 News will update this story with more information later.