Northwood HS clubs host Easter Egg-stravaganza

(ABC 6 News)- The Easter bunny got a head-start Saturday, visiting kids and parents in Northwood for an Easter egg-stravaganza.

The event was organized by sixth through twelfth grade students in student council, FCCLA and National Honor Society at Northwood-Kensett.

The kiddos enjoyed springtime crafts and coloring pages, got visits from the Easter bunny and a few adorable week-old chicks were there too, for all the soft pets.

“I look carefully in spots to see if there’s eggs because sometimes they can be hiding in tricky spots,” said Northwood Elementary student Hilde Butler on her egg-finding strategy.

Parents attending the free event were encouraged to donate canned or dry food goods to the Manna food shelter of Worth county.