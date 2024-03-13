Northwest Mason City house fire, MCPD reports no injuries

(ABC 6 News) – At around 1 p.m., the Mason City Police Department announced they responded to a house fire at 12 Street Northwest.

Police asked the public to avoid 12 Street Northwest from N Pierce to Monroe.

A second house also sustained fire damage in the event, but no injuries have been reported by the Mason City Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is still developing, please check back as more information becomes available.