Northern Lights may be visible Sunday night

(ABC 6 News) – The northern lights may once again light up the Minnesota sky Sunday night.

According to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, there will be G3/G4 level conditions. Which can lead to states as far south as Wyoming to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

They say the best chance to catch a glimpse of the lights will be Sunday from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday morning. To improve your chances, you should avoid light pollution from the city and be patient, as the lights will come in waves and not all at once.