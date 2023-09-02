North Valley Dr Neighborhood in shock following Thursday night shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Police have launched an investigation in northeast Rochester after up to 30 gunshots rang out in a normally quiet neighborhood.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, and though Nobody was hurt, police say the shooting appears to be targeted. But without a suspect in custody, neighbors have been left with plenty of questions.

People who live here on the 2800 of Northern Valley Drive were a bit shaken by the gunfire, but not surprised.

ABC 6 spoke with several people who did not want to go on camera because they say are worried about repercussions from the neighborhood if they did.

People who live in this northeast Rochester neighborhood say they’ve noticed more crime over the last three years. That’s why they weren’t surprised to hear gunshots Thursday night.

Neighbors reported hearing anywhere from 8 to 30 shots during the drive-by shooting, but people still don’t know who the target was or who pulled the trigger, including RPD.

“We really have to do our due diligence and do a detailed investigation before we charge someone. We don’t want to charge somebody that didn’t make the crime so we want to make sure we’re arresting people that did commit the crime,” said Captain Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department

Neighbors say without an arrest, they’re worried about another shooting coming to their neighborhood in retaliation. They also say they’ve seen a lot of suspicious activity in the neighborhood, like vehicles stopping, and leaving within 15 minutes.

Rochester police are now looking to the public to help find answers, stressing that any tips can be kept anonymous.

“We certainly understand people being apprehensive to provide information. That when the person who committed the crime is still out there for fear of retaliation, there’s things we can do to mitigate that. So if someone has information they can contact us and we can discuss what we can do to stop that type of information being released,” said Moilanen.

As of Friday evening RPD has still made no arrests in this shooting.