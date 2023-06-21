North Star Scholarship Program to cover full cost of college for eligible Minnesotans

(ABC 6 News) – Beginning in fall 2024, the North Star Promise (NSP) Scholarship program will make college accessible and affordable for any eligible Minnesotan who has the desire to earn a credential.

NSP will cover the full cost of tuition and fees to higher education institutions for eligible Minnesota residents at eligible institutions. As a “last-dollar” scholarship program, NSP will fund the remaining balance of tuition and fees after other scholarships, grants, stipends and tuition waivers have been applied.

Eligible students must:

Be a Minnesota resident

Have a family Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) as reported on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Minnesota Dream Act Application below $80,000.

Attend a Minnesota public higher education institution or Tribal College

Not be in default on a state or federal student loan

Be enrolled taking at least one credit

Meet Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) standards

Have not already earned a baccalaureate degree

Be enrolled in a program or course of study that applies to a degree, diploma, or certificate

All public higher education institutions such as Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, all University of Minnesota campuses and all Tribal Colleges are considered eligible.

The college or university a student attends will calculate the award amount based on the eligibility requirements and award calculation. They will determine the tuition and required fee charges, subtract all other sources of gift aid (scholarships, grants, waivers and stipends) and award the remaining amount in a North Star Promise scholarship.

For students earning 2-year degrees, the award will cover a total of 60 credits. For students earning 4-year degrees, the award will cover a total of 120 credits.

For more information on the North Star Scholarship Program, CLICK HERE.