North Iowa man seriously injured in vehicle rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover in Plymouth Friday night.

According to a CGCSO press release, it happened around 10:24 pm at 330th Street and College Drive.

The driver, 35-year-old Jeremy Hummel of Nora Springs failed to navigate a curve, causing his vehicle to roll several times.

According to the sheriff’s office, alcohol and use of electronic device were contributing causes to the crash. Hummel was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Hummel was transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa with serious injuries.

Mason City Fire Department and Plymouth Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Charges are pending following completion of an investigation by CGCSO.