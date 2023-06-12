Nora Springs man injured in rollover crash Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – A Nora Springs, Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Floyd County on Saturday evening.

The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of 115th St. and American Ave. just north of Nora Springs.

A pickup truck driven by 39-year-old Joshua Duitscher of Nora Springs, was traveling eastbound on 115th St. when the truck lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled multiple times into a nearby field.

Duitscher was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the ISP. He was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The ISP was assisted at the scene by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Nora Springs Fire and Mason City Ambulance.