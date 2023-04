(ABC 6 News) – Around 10:40 p.m. last night, firefighters responded to a barn fire in northwest Rochester.

It happened at 3513 West River Road NW, north of 55 St. When crews arrived a barn was engulfed in flames.

Both the Rochester and Oronoco Fire Departments were on seen to put out the fire.

According to RFD no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.