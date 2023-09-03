No injuries in Albert Lea vehicle-trailer fire Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Fire Rescue team responded to a vehicle-trailer fire Saturday morning.

According to ALFR, crews were called to the 2000 block of Bridge Ave. around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a fire in a trailer being pulled by a truck.

Once on the scene, firefighters found the trailer had been disconnected from the vehicle, as flames were coming out of the front half of the trailer’s roof.

Firefighters remained on the scene for around an hour, removing belongings from the trailer as they extinguished the flames.

According to ALFR, the fire was caused due to heat from one of the trailer’s tires. The damages are estimated at around $17,000.

The Albert Lea Police Dept. also responded to the scene.