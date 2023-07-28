No injuries in Albert Lea garage fire Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue said it responded to a garage fire on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of Ermina Ave. N just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a detached garage fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the garage and the resident of the home was standing outside when crews arrived.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and remained on scene to put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damages are estimated at $5,000.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue was assisted at the scene by the Albert Lea Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.