New vision for Rochester’s historic Castle Building next year

(ABC 6 News) – It is a new chapter for a historic, Rochester building that has exchanged hands multiple times over the years, with its new owner giving hoping to give the building a revamp.

David Arnett is the new owner of the Castle Building, saying he is hoping to revive the love for the arts in downtown Rochester.

The Castle Building will feature an entertainment floor, an art gallery with wine and whiskey tasting and even a new restaurant coming to the basement.

“From top to bottom, it’s just to be really active in the community. Get people back in here, it’s such a unique, awesome building,” said Arnett. “There’s so much history to it and I think our approach and vision on that is hopefully fresh but still keeping in good taste what it is as a whole.”

Arnett says he is hoping that the top floor of the building could host concerts, weddings and even comedy shows.

The goal for the second floor is to get local artists take on ensuring it is open and usable for all.

Arnett also says he has partnered with a chef and a mixologist to bring new foods to Rochester at an affordable, yet high-end, price.

While there is still a lot of construction to be finished and new organizations hoping to fill the space, Arnett says that he is hoping to invite the public into the new Castle Building by the end of the year.