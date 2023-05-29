New veteran’s memorial unveiled in Emmons

(ABC 6 News) – Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers. And in Emmons, Minnesota they now have a memorial in town to honor veterans year-round.

When you enter Emmons on Highway 69, you’ll notice their new veteran memorial.

“I think it says a lot to the community and all the support they got from the veterans,” said Tom Soby.

The unveiling of the new memorial on Memorial Day is no coincidence. Those who attended the ceremony said it was a perfect day to do it.

“They put their lives in danger and the time they give. They just don’t get enough credit for that and I’m glad we have a place here that properly memorializes those who did serve in actual wars,” said Gary Sorbo.

A project five years in the making. Organizers say they are happy their ideas have started to come to life.

“We’ve had to jump through a lot of loopholes to get to where we are now. But it’s pretty humbling to do this. As a veteran myself I think it’s wild and this Huey helicopter was phenomenal that we got it. So I’m pretty happy,” said Memorial President Clair Dagestad.

The memorial features the Huey helicopter once used by the Minnesota National Guard. The organizers for this project were able to purchase it from Camp Ripley in central Minnesota. Also at the memorial are the brave men and women of Emmons who served in the military.

“Such an iconic piece of machinery from the Vietnam War. It’s very special to a lot of the people listed right there on this memorial,” said Sorbo.

Though the memorial isn’t complete it is still open for everyone to enjoy. Organizers for the memorial are planning another fundraiser in the fall to finish the project.