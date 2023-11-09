New Study May Help Combat Alzheimer’s Disease

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A new study at Mayo Clinic aims to gain a better understanding of Alzheimer’s Disease, how it can be treated, and maybe even prevented.

ABC 6 Evening Anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Alzheimer’s researcher at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Vijay Ramanan.