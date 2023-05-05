New Richland man charged with firing gun at couple driving away from bar fight

(ABC 6 News) – A New Richland man faces assault and reckless discharge charges in Freeborn County Court after allegedly firing a gun at a couple driving away from a Geneva bar fight.

According to court records, Dustin Grey Smitty, 22, was involved in a fight at Geneva Bar just after midnight April 22.

Freeborn County sheriff’s deputies allegedly received calls that a male suspect matching Smitty’s description fired a gun outside Geneva Bar, then fired multiple rounds at a car from the area of Central Avenue and 1st Street NE.

According to witnesses who spoke to the deputies and surveillance footage, a fight broke out in Geneva Bar, then moved out into the parking lot.

According to videos described in court documents, Smitty allegedly left the fight, went to a vehicle, and took out a firearm, then fired two shots into the air from 15-20 feet away from the fight.

A couple told deputies they had disagreed with Smitty’s social group earlier in the evening, and decided to leave the area after the fight began and the shots were fired.

The couple claimed they say Smitty cross the street in front of them as they drove away from the bar, and recognized him as the person who fired shots in the parking lot.

They allege that as they drove away, one of the pair turned around and saw Smitty pull out a gun and fire at them, hitting the passenger side of the truck twice and flattening one tire.

According to court documents, Smitty is ineligible to possess firearms because of a juvenile conviction.

He faces two charges of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one charge of reckless discharge of a firearm, and one charge of ineligible possession of a firearm — all felonies.

Investigators allegedly located two 9mm Luger Hornady casings in the Geneva Bar parking lot, and four more in the grass near Central Avenue and 1st Street NE, Geneva.

Freeborn County put out a warrant for Smitty’s arrest May 1, which was served May 4.

Smitty is currently held in the Freeborn County Jail on $250,000 bail with conditions, or $500,000 bail with no conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 11.