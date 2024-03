(ABC 6 News) – A new program in Austin is helping kids of all abilities find peace of mind through music.

Autism Friendly Austin and LIFE Mower County are partnering to provide a new music therapy program, Little Leaners Music.”

The program will be held at the MacPhail Center for Music monthly, for children ages two through seven.

The next class takes place on Monday, March 25, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $5.