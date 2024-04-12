New Minnesota State Patrol chief

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Hayfield’s Christina Bogojevic has been named the next chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. and she’s no stranger to southeast Minnesota.

Bogojevic previously worked for both the Rochester and Grand Meadow Police Departments.

She currently serves as the second in command, since 2022.

Bogojevic join MSP in 2003, serving for more than 20 years.

She says she hopes to come up with new ideas to reduce the Minnesota traffic fatality rate (which as ticked up), as well as recruitment and retainment strategies.