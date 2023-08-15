New development coming to Owatonna’s riverfront

(ABC 6 News) – Good things are coming to Owatonna as Olmsted Medical Center in partnership with a few others is looking to revitalize downtown. This morning they officially broke ground for this exciting new development.

Along the riverfront in Owatonna there will be quite the development once it’s done. Medical, financial, living and entertainment needs all in one location.

The development will be made up of two buildings. One will have apartments and on the first floor Olmsted Medical Center is opening up a new clinic. That will feature primary and outpatient care and ambulatory surgeries.

“We got quite a few patients that drive to us from the Owatonna area, dodge center area Steele County. So, bringing that care closer to their home. And we been a community provider for years and we are expanding that step a little bit west,” said COO Rob Cunningham.

Also on the first floor will be the new home of Mineral Springs Brewery. They came to the riverfront a few years ago and have always wanted to be a part of the expansion along the river.

“We’ve grown steadily over the past three and half years through covid and kind of the post covid bump. We’ve learned that the space is limited, and we will be able to do more and more things and will be a bigger impact on the community in this space,” said Bill Cronin co-owner of the brewery.

The second building will be the new location for West Bank. They have been in Owatonna for about 5 years and are also financial partners in the building process.

You know it’s just you have a vision, the developers had a vision, the community had a vision for redevelopment of the riverfront and things feel together. It’s incredible how things work,” said Brad Meier the President of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.

The project is expected to be completed by November of 2024 with the businesses moving in shortly after that.