New crosswalk near Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin

(ABC 6 News) — After concerns from staff members at Mayo Clinic’s Austin location, there’s a new crosswalk on 1st Drive NW.

The concerns surrounded the traffic and speed on that stretch of road. Staff members were concerned for themselves as well as the general public walking across the street to the medical center.

According to a press release, approximately 6,000 vehicles travel on 1st Drive each day.

The Mayo Clinic Health System Foundation helped with funding of the $23,000 project to install a new lighted crosswalk.