New assistant principal named at Austin High School

(ABC 6 News) – Austin Public Schools (APS) on Tuesday named the new assistant principal at Austin High School (AHS).

Dave Bunn, will take on the new role. Bunn has worked in education for more than 25 years, both in the classroom and in administration. Most recently, he was the secondary principal at NRHEG Public Schools, where he was named 2020 MASSP High School Principal of the Year (SE Division). He has also worked with educational technology and behavioral support systems.

Bunn holds a Bachelors in Spanish and Speech Communication from Minnesota State University – Mankato and a Master of Science in Education from Winona State University. He earned his administrative license from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

“Becoming an Austin Packer is a dream come true,” says Bunn. “I am excited about the potential to contribute to the district’s growth and success. The warm and supportive environment that Austin offers feels like family to me, and I firmly believe that my extensive background as a principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach perfectly aligns with the community’s vision, mission, and values. I am proud to be an Austin Packer!”

“We are excited to welcome Dave Bunn to the Austin High School team,” says Austin High School principal Matt Schmit. “Dave brings over 25 years of administrative experience, a passion for students, and a love for education. We have no doubt Dave will hit the road running day one and help support our vision of preparing all learners to make a difference in the world.”

Bunn will be taking over for outgoing AHS assistant principal Ryan Barnick, who was recently named the new superintendent of Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools.