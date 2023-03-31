National Eagle Center announces return of ‘SOAR with the Eagles’ festival

There is good news for eagle enthusiasts – the National Eagle Center’s popular SOAR with the Eagles festival is returning this spring as part of a new festival format. The Center will host three SOAR events throughout the year: the “Spring Hatch”, “Summer Splash”, and “Fall Flight”.

“SOAR is a very popular event for the Center and Wabasha,” said Ed Hahn, Director of Marketing and Communications at the National Eagle Center. “After disruptions caused by COVID in 2020 and 2021 and last year’s Phase One renovation project, we’re excited to bring SOAR back in a whole new way that will allow people to SOAR with the Eagles throughout the year.”

The Spring Hatch event will take place the weekend of March 31-April 2 and feature some festival staples along with introducing exciting new eagle experiences for guests, including the first outdoor eagle programs using the brand new riverfront amphitheater.

Special exhibitors will also on-site during the weekend including the International Wolf Center, North American Bear Center, and Native American exhibitors including Inkpa Mani who created the Center’s beautiful buffalo hide painting on display in the Center’s Cultural Connection Gallery, and Jalaya Whitecloud who will demonstrate traditional beadwork. Guests will also be able to speak with collector Preston Cook in the American Eagle Gallery, home to the world-class Preston Cook Collection of artistic, cultural, and historical eagle artifacts.

Family and children’s activities will include a children’s drawing contest, a button-making station, and a 50/50 raffle where guests can make a button featuring their favorite ambassador.

Standard admission prices will apply during the festival: $12 for adults and $10 for youth (4-16). Children ages 3 and under and National Eagle Center members enjoy FREE admission. All program seats will cost $3. The premium field trip and behind the scenes experiences will cost $75 per person in addition to admission. Capacity for those experiences is limited.