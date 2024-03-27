Name of victim released in hit and run accident in Moose Lake

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(WDIO) – The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the person killed in a hit and run incident in Moose Lake on March 21. According to the report, 61-year-old Justin McNeil was killed when he was hit by a vehicle Thursday near Jon Brown Drive and Highway 73. McNeil is from Moose Lake.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene before police arrived.

Staff from the Minnesota Department of Corrections – Moose Lake began life-saving measures on McNeil until Moose Lake Fire and Essentia Health medical staff arrived. Attempts to resuscitate McNeil were unsuccessful and he died at the scene.

Carlton County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Moose Lake Police Chief located the driver of the vehicle a short time later. The alleged suspect was detained while authorities investigated further.

Authorities say alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash.

This incident remains under investigation at this time.