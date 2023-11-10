My Happy Place surprises family in bedroom makeover

One group is helping to bring hope among tragedy with not one, but two special surprises for 12-year-old Caden Woltjer

(ABC 6 News) – The group My Happy Place organized a bedroom makeover for 12-year-old Caden Woltjer, who’s been battling brain cancer since April.

The bedroom reveal was set for Thursday evening, but it wasn’t the only surprise the group had in store.

They also arranged for Caden’s brother, Wesley Knecht, a marine stationed in Japan, to surprise the family at the reveal.

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Caden’s family realized Wesley had come home.

“I totally had this weird feeling yesterday something was up, and then I thought, ‘no, he’s in Japan,’” said Beverly Duncomb, Caden and Wesley’s mother.

Administrative director for My Happy Place, Marcie Kay, came all the way from Fort Collins, Colorado to help design Caden’s new room.

“He’s got a military family, and I have a military family, so it was really important for me to honor the active and veterans of the military,” said Kay.

Knowing how close Caden and Wesley are, My Happy Place wanted to do something extra special, and arranged for Wesley to come home, surprising the entire family.

“It’s a surreal feeling to see everyone. I’m not much of a crier usually but they definitely got me when I turned around and finally saw all their reactions,” said Wesley.

“I can look around their living room and family room and see what family means to them with all the photos and pictures, and I just think it’s going to be an amazing place for even the family to gather and be with him,” said Kay.

It’s a special memory Caden and his family aren’t sure to forget any time soon.