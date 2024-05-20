Multiple vehicles catch fire in southeast Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Two cars were fully engulfed in flames near the Andover Park Apartments in Rochester.

According to Rochester Fire Department, it happened around 6:18 p.m.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the flames spreading from the two vehicles toward the apartment building.

Firefighters deployed a hose line for fire attack and quickly knocked down the fire involving the vehicles. Firefighters then stretched another hand line and protected the apartment building from impinging fire.

Crews searched the apartment building, checking for smoke and possible fire extension. The fire was contained to the vehicles and exterior of the structure.

There was significant damage to two cars and slight damage to one other. The apartment building suffered melted siding with no other obvious exterior damage.

The were no injuries resulting from the fire.

Rochester Police & Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted RFD at the scene.