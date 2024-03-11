UPDATE: Fire crews put out structure fire in Mapleton after nine hours

Mapleton Fire Department has confirmed a large structure fire has been put out, after crews worked to extinguished the flames throughout most of the day.

(ABC 6 News) – Mapleton Fire Department has confirmed a large structure fire has been put out, after crews worked to extinguished the flames throughout most of the day.

A structure fire in Mapleton caused more than a dozen emergency response agencies to be called to put out the blaze.

According to Blue Earth County Public Safety, around 9:25 a.m. a passerby called in regarding a fully engulfed building at Ero-Guard on 412 Highway 22.

Around 10:06 a.m. Mapleton asked for the highway to be shut down, as too many people stopped to stare at the flames. Police on scene stated they would not authorize a shut down.

Mapleton Fire Department requested mutual aid from fire crews from Good Thunder, Amboy, Vernon Center, Easton, St. Clair, Winnebago, Lake Crystal, Wells, Pemberton and Faribault County, as well as Minnesota Lake EMS and State Fire Marshall.

Around 12:57 p.m. a Minnesota Lake firefighter was transported to Mayo Clinic for minor smoke inhalation.

As of 5:30 p.m., Mapleton Fire, Good Thunder Fire and Minnesota Lake Fire all remained on scene working to completely extinguish the fire and any remaining hotspots, so the fire will not reignite.

The fire investigation will be headed up the State Fire Marshall, and an initial report can be expected as early as Monday.

Authorities are still requesting all unnecessary traffic to avoid the area whenever possible, as emergency personnel are expected to remain in the area through most of the evening.