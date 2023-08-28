MPD officer injured after being dragged by fleeing vehicle, police searching for possible suspect

(KSTP) – A Minneapolis police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was dragged by a fleeing vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the department.

Police have identified the suspect as Presley Aaron Peltier, 27.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a person slumped over inside of it around 3:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of 42nd Street East. The license plates on the vehicle were confirmed to be stolen, the Minneapolis Police Department said.

As officers approached the parked car, they announced themselves and told the driver, identified as Peltier, that he was under arrest for the stolen plates. Peltier put the car into drive and sped forward with an officer partially trapped inside the open driver’s-side door, police said.

The officer was dragged a short distance before the car crashed into a support pillar of a nearby building. The vehicle then reversed and the officer was able to roll away, according to police.

Officers, including the injured officer, initiated a pursuit but ended it when they lost sight of the vehicle.

The injured officer then self-transported to the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or about Peltier is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip anonymously at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.