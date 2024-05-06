Motorcyclist injured after crash on Hwy 61

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle driver is injured after a two-vehicle collision in Goodhue County on Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 3:37 p.m. in Red Wing.

The crash report states 40-year-old Scott Langhans was driving southbound on Bench Street in a Dodge Ram, when he collided at an intersection with 53-year-old Troy Mathew, who was headed northbound on Hwy 61 on a motorcycle.

Mathew was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was taken to Red Wing Mayo with non-life threatening injuries. Langhans was unhurt.

Red Wing Police Department, Red Wing Fire and Red Wing Ambulance assisted MSP at the scene.