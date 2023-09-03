Motorcycle goes up in flames in the middle of the night in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A motorcycle went up in flames in the early morning hours on Sunday in Albert Lea, leading to an investigation under the Minnesota State Fire Marshal.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, around 3:37 a.m. firefighters were called to a vehicle fire in front of 800 S. Fourth Ave.

Once on the scene, firefighters found a motorcycle “fully involved in flames” with the fire seemingly spreading to a passenger vehicle nearby.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation by ALFR, the Albert Lea Police Dept. as well as the Minnesota State Fire Marshal is underway.

The motorcycle was a total loss and damages are estimated to be around $3,635.

The passenger vehicle sustained minor damage.