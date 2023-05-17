Monster Truck Nitro Tour coming to Rochester this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Monster Trucks will be invading Rochester this November.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour is scheduled to make a pitstop at Mayo Civic Center on November 25.

Tickets start at $24.50 and go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and online, HERE. Box Office hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Shows are at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monster Trucks will compete in racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action.

Additional features include a pre-event Pit Party and driver autograph session from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Pit Party Pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

Kids will receive a free tour gift at the 1:30 p.m. matinee show while supplies last.

For more information, CLICK HERE.