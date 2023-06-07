MnDOT seeking public input on future of Hwy 52 from Hader to Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that the public is invited to an upcoming meeting to provide input on the future of Highway 52 from Hader to Zumbrota.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Zumbrota VFW, located at 25 E. 1st St.

The project team has created alternative designs from community members who have shared their experiences on Highway 52 over the past year. Attendees of the meeting will review these designs and provide input on how these alternatives meet their needs, according to MnDOT.

MnDOT along with Goodhue County is conducting a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study. The study will specifically examine the Highway 52 corridor between Hader and Zumbrota.

Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

The study seeks to consider the benefits and impacts of proposed transportation system improvements to the environment, communities, and economy in the Highway 52 corridor. It considers elements that improve safety, manage access, improve freight movement, address agricultural transportation needs, manage congestion into the future, and encourage economic development.

To learn more about the project, CLICK HERE.