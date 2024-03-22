MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down in the snow

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s time to get back into winter driving mode.

Given the lack of snow this winter, people may be a little out of practice navigating carefully on the roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) recommends keeping at least ten car-lengths between yourself and a snowplow.

It also recommends turning your headlights on, day or night, to increase your visibility and check the 511 map for road conditions before you leave the house.

The most important thing to remember if you’re out on the roads is to slow down.

“By just slowing your speed, that gives you a better reaction time,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT Director of Public Engagement and Communications. “If somebody spins out in front of you, you’ve got a better chance of maneuvering around or stopping, depending on what you need to do.”

It’s much easier to lose control of your vehicle driving in the snow, both new and experienced drivers should be sure to take extra precautions.

MnDOT will have around 102 plows on the roads in southeast Minnesota Thursday night and Friday morning, but coming Sunday there could be more, as it expects the potential for even more challenging weather.