MnDOT honors fallen transportation workers during Worker Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) on Friday will honor transportation workers who have been killed or injured while working on state roadways.

Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed April 28, 2023, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of these transportation workers. In addition, the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange overnight April 28 to honor those highway workers who have died while working in work zones.

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

“Workers are out on Minnesota roads every day, often just feet away from moving traffic, to keep roads safe for everyone,” said Nancy Daubenberger, MnDOT commissioner. “We’re all in the work zone together. Every person in every work zone deserves to get home safely, every day. Do your part to keep everyone safe – slow down and avoid distractions while driving in work zones.”

MnDOT reminds Minnesotans that motorists and passengers are involved in the majority of work zone deaths and injuries and the agency urges all drivers to follow work zone laws.

To see the full list of fallen workers in Minnesota and the permanent worker memorial installation at MnDOT headquarters, CLICK HERE.