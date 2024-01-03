MNDOH issues salmonella warning linked to charcuterie board

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Health issued a salmonella warning for the Busseto brand charcuterie sampler, which has one confirmed case of salmonella.

The DOH collected the same package that got the person sick, later testing positive.

If this product is on your shelf, the DOH asks you not to eat it.

Investigations into the scope of the issue remain ongoing.