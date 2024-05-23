Missing Winneshiek County kayaker identified, search ongoing

(KCRG) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing kayaker as 39-year-old Justin Gerald Limkemann, of Frederika, Iowa.

As of the latest update from Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Limkemann has not yet been found.

“Due to mother nature and high-water levels, search and recovery efforts have been altered,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office along with search and recovery crews have been working closely with Justin’s family throughout this operation. Search and recovery efforts will continue throughout the next several days as conditions allow.”

Limkemann was alone and had launched onto the Upper Iowa River around 2 p.m. on Saturday. He was reportedly last known to be on the river near the Freeport area at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Searchers found the capsized kayak in the middle of the Upper Iowa River, just below the Upper Dam, along with several other items belonging to the kayaker.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and the Decorah Fire Department searched the river from Freeport to the Lower Dam. The search included use of a jet boat, sonar and drone technology.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.

