MISSING PERSON: Rochester man missing; last seen Thursday, family speaks out

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a missing person case in the Byron and Rochester area.

Wade Gordon Jr., of Rochester, was last seen at his job in Byron at Ornua Ingredients on Thursday evening for an overnight shift, according to his sister, Amy Raffety.

According to RPD, company surveillance video shows Gordon leaving the building, walking east on Frontage Road around 2.m. on Friday.

Gordon’s long time girlfriend and the mother to his five children, Tiffany Reavis, says that he had texted her around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Around one hour later, the surveillance video shows Gordon smashing his phone to the ground before he walked away.

Gordon has not been seen or heard from since, according to his family.

“He’s never been the type of person that has been like ‘oh I’m going to up and leave and not talk to anyone, not even his family’. He’s a family man, that’s how it has always been,” said Gordon’s son, Rylee Swygman.

Reavis says that throughout their 14-15 year relationship, Gordon has never gone a day without communicating to someone or calling his children.

“It doesn’t matter if he doesn’t want to talk to me, he would not not talk to his kids, especially without telling somebody where he’s at. There’s just no way,” Reavis said. “His family and his friends are freaking out, his kids need him. He just needs to be okay.”

Gordon’s vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Suburban, was found locked in the Ornua Ingredients parking lot.

Police said Monday morning that Gordon’s personal effects, like his cell phone and wallet, were not found in the vehicle.

According to RPD officials, police are in the early stages in searching for the father of five.

Raffety says with no communication or sign of Gordon, her family has grown increasingly worried and needs the public’s help.

“It’s extremely odd. He does not go a day without talking to his children, telling them goodnight or good morning,” Raffety said. “Please keep an eye out for him, we’re very scared and we’re worried. We miss him.”

Anyone with information about Gordon’s whereabouts are urged to contact RPD or call 507-993-3012.