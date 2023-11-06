Missing person alert issued for man with dementia in Itasca County

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is issuing a missing person alert for an endangered individual out of Itasca County Sunday night.

According to the alert, 85-year-old Gerald Olson has Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Olson left his home in Swan River Saturday night in his 2018 blue Ford Escape with Minnesota plate GS0832.

Law enforcement believes Olson could be traveling towards Grand Rapids, Minn., and is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corp. baseball hat.

If you have seen or know anything about Olson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.