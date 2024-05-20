Missing kayaker prompts extensive water searches in Winneshiek Co.

(KCRG) – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing kayaker.

The sheriff’s office said a 39-year-old male kayaker was alone and had launched onto the Upper Iowa River around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The kayaker was last known to be on the river near the Freeport area around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Searchers found the capsized kayak in the middle of the Upper Iowa River, just below the Upper Dam, along with several other items belonging to the kayaker.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and the Decorah Fire Department searched the river from Freeport to the Lower Dam. The search included use of a jet boat, sonar and drone technology.

The kayaker has not been found, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to contact the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 563-382-4268.