Miss Poppy crowned during Poppy Days in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Poppies are worn and displayed as a symbolic tribute to our fallen and living service members.

At the end of WWI, the American Legion adopted the poppy as a symbol of freedom. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92 in Rochester held its annual Poppy Days celebration giving people a chance to meet this year’s Miss Poppy.

“This is a celebration that we’ve been doing since 1964,” Sharon Kingsley, President of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 92, said. “We are very strong in southeastern Minnesota in supporting our veterans and it’s an area that is just really flush with a lot of support.

This year 13-year-old McKenna Dupert was named Miss Poppy. Her duties include carrying the flag in parades and representing Unit 92 during other events. Shortly after being crowned, Mckenna performed her first duty along with last year’s Miss Poppy, Emma Ott. Presenting a check for $200 dollars to the Rochester Veterans Memorial.

There will be various events throughout this memorial day weekend to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Everyone is encouraged to wear poppies throughout memorial day weekend to honor the heroes who have and are defending our country.