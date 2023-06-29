Driver dies after single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota woman was killed on Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place around 9 A.M. on I-90 just west of the I-35 interchange. The truck blew a tire and ran off the north side of the interstate before hitting an embankment and coming to a stop in a ditch. The truck was partially in a creek when it finally came to rest.

The driver, 51-year-old Michelle Lea Bermel of Albertville, was killed as a result.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and the Albert Lea and Manchester fire departments.