Minnesota wildfire risks in early spring

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The lack of snow this winter means a dryer environment, raising the concern for fire.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, most of the state is at high risk for fires, including southern Minnesota.

Around 200 wildfires have already taken place in 2024, numbers not normally seen until the end of April.

“Continuing with that messaging, tuning into fire prevention tips and following the practices that even Smokey bear [has taught],” said Leanne Langeberg with the Interagency Fire Center