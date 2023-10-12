Minnesota Wild opens their season Thursday, special events for fans

(ABC 6 News) – This year, Wild fans will have a chance to purchase the new 78’s Alternate Jersey, paying homage to the North Stars.

ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz was live at the Xcel Energy Center to learn more. So what else is in store for fans attending the season opener against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night?

From 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Wild invites fans to attend the first “Green Carpet” event in the Saint Paul RiverCentre Lobby. There, fans can watch players, alumni and celebrities arrive and walk the carpet ahead of the Thursday night’s game.

Not a fan of gawking? Herbie’s on the Park, a retro-inspired restaurant in St. Paul, will host a pregame part from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In the Xcel Energy Center, new food Minnesota foods will also make their debut tonight, including crispy tacos at Pajarito and Nordy’s Knots in section 124, pot roast and porketta sandwiches in section 218 and so much more.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office.