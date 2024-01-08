Minnesota Twins help celebrate National Bobblehead Day

Sunday marked the 10th year of National Bobblehead Day, and the National Bobblehead Museum is marking the special occasion with help from the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins recently donated a surplus of bobblehead’s they had from giveaways over the last five years.

The museum has taken these bobbleheads and put them into a mystery bobblehead box they are selling for $40 a piece.

National Bobblehead Museum CEO Phil Sklar says the donation from the Twins was a nice surprise for them to do something for their hobby’s holiday.

“Couple of months ago we thought we could do a mystery box,” Sklar said. “We’ve never done anything like that in the past and it’s turned out very well. Fans are super excited, we’ve been getting a lot of orders.”

Each of the mystery boxes include five of the eight different types of bobbleheads the Twins donated to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.