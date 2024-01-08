Minnesota Twins help celebrate National Bobblehead Day

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Sunday marked the 10th year of National Bobblehead Day, and the National Bobblehead Museum is marking the special occasion with help from the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins recently donated a surplus of bobblehead’s they had from giveaways over the last five years.

The museum has taken these bobbleheads and put them into a mystery bobblehead box they are selling for $40 a piece.

National Bobblehead Museum CEO Phil Sklar says the donation from the Twins was a nice surprise for them to do something for their hobby’s holiday.

“Couple of months ago we thought we could do a mystery box,” Sklar said. “We’ve never done anything like that in the past and it’s turned out very well. Fans are super excited, we’ve been getting a lot of orders.”

Each of the mystery boxes include five of the eight different types of bobbleheads the Twins donated to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame.