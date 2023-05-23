Minnesota State Patrol to welcome 23 new troopers Tuesday

By KAALTV
Courtesy: MGN / Minnesota State Patrol

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) will hold a graduation ceremony on Tuesday to welcome 23 new troopers following their successful completion of the State Patrol’s 67th Training Academy.

The graduates are made up of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program applicants. The LETO program offers the education and training to candidates who have a two-or-four-year degree but no law enforcement experience.

Cadets in the graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Feb. 13. It included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.

After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on August 30.

A list of the graduating cadets, their hometown and assigned district are below.

Cadet HometownAssignment
Oscar Aragon-AguilarMinneapolisMinneapolis
James BreedenNashwaukHibbing
Zachary CaldwellScandiaMounds View
Hunter DupeyFarmingtonSt. Paul
Corey HaddyCoon RapidsMinneapolis
Thomas HelgrenMadison, WIMinneapolis
Dalton HoffmanLe CenterMounds View
Benjamin HuebnerHutchinsonRed Wing
Nicholas KirickSt. JosephHibbing
Dylan KrieseAlexandriaMorris
Nicholas LuckingRosevilleVirginia
Michael MaysSt. PaulMinneapolis
John PetersonBrowervilleHibbing
Casey RoislandOkleeHallock
Philip SchleeElktonMarshall
Cody SchymaMonticelloMinneapolis
Austin SmithNorwood Young AmericaBemidji
Ian SmithDecorah, IARochester
Issac StephensSterling, KSMounds View
Timothy Vaagenes, Jr.Circle PinesHinckley
Mark Vande SteegBoca Raton, FLMinneapolis
Jack WilliamsHastingsVirginia
Alexander WrightWhite Bear LakeMounds View
A livestream of the graduation will appear HERE.