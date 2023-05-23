Minnesota State Patrol to welcome 23 new troopers Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) will hold a graduation ceremony on Tuesday to welcome 23 new troopers following their successful completion of the State Patrol’s 67th Training Academy.

The graduates are made up of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program applicants. The LETO program offers the education and training to candidates who have a two-or-four-year degree but no law enforcement experience.

Cadets in the graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Feb. 13. It included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.

After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on August 30.

A list of the graduating cadets, their hometown and assigned district are below.

Cadet Hometown Assignment Oscar Aragon-Aguilar Minneapolis Minneapolis James Breeden Nashwauk Hibbing Zachary Caldwell Scandia Mounds View Hunter Dupey Farmington St. Paul Corey Haddy Coon Rapids Minneapolis Thomas Helgren Madison, WI Minneapolis Dalton Hoffman Le Center Mounds View Benjamin Huebner Hutchinson Red Wing Nicholas Kirick St. Joseph Hibbing Dylan Kriese Alexandria Morris Nicholas Lucking Roseville Virginia Michael Mays St. Paul Minneapolis John Peterson Browerville Hibbing Casey Roisland Oklee Hallock Philip Schlee Elkton Marshall Cody Schyma Monticello Minneapolis Austin Smith Norwood Young America Bemidji Ian Smith Decorah, IA Rochester Issac Stephens Sterling, KS Mounds View Timothy Vaagenes, Jr. Circle Pines Hinckley Mark Vande Steeg Boca Raton, FL Minneapolis Jack Williams Hastings Virginia Alexander Wright White Bear Lake Mounds View Minnesota State Patrol

A livestream of the graduation will appear HERE.