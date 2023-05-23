Minnesota State Patrol to welcome 23 new troopers Tuesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) will hold a graduation ceremony on Tuesday to welcome 23 new troopers following their successful completion of the State Patrol’s 67th Training Academy.
The graduates are made up of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program applicants. The LETO program offers the education and training to candidates who have a two-or-four-year degree but no law enforcement experience.
Cadets in the graduating class began training at Camp Ripley on Feb. 13. It included motor vehicle crash investigation, traffic law, emergency vehicle operations, scenario-based de-escalation, communication, and mental health crisis training and defensive tactics.
After graduation, cadets will attend additional training at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension before starting field training with another trooper. Following successful completion of field training, they will begin their solo patrols on August 30.
A list of the graduating cadets, their hometown and assigned district are below.
|Cadet
|Hometown
|Assignment
|Oscar Aragon-Aguilar
|Minneapolis
|Minneapolis
|James Breeden
|Nashwauk
|Hibbing
|Zachary Caldwell
|Scandia
|Mounds View
|Hunter Dupey
|Farmington
|St. Paul
|Corey Haddy
|Coon Rapids
|Minneapolis
|Thomas Helgren
|Madison, WI
|Minneapolis
|Dalton Hoffman
|Le Center
|Mounds View
|Benjamin Huebner
|Hutchinson
|Red Wing
|Nicholas Kirick
|St. Joseph
|Hibbing
|Dylan Kriese
|Alexandria
|Morris
|Nicholas Lucking
|Roseville
|Virginia
|Michael Mays
|St. Paul
|Minneapolis
|John Peterson
|Browerville
|Hibbing
|Casey Roisland
|Oklee
|Hallock
|Philip Schlee
|Elkton
|Marshall
|Cody Schyma
|Monticello
|Minneapolis
|Austin Smith
|Norwood Young America
|Bemidji
|Ian Smith
|Decorah, IA
|Rochester
|Issac Stephens
|Sterling, KS
|Mounds View
|Timothy Vaagenes, Jr.
|Circle Pines
|Hinckley
|Mark Vande Steeg
|Boca Raton, FL
|Minneapolis
|Jack Williams
|Hastings
|Virginia
|Alexander Wright
|White Bear Lake
|Mounds View
