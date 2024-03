(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol responded to 217 crashes during Sunday’s snowstorm.

According to MSP’s Public Information Officer Lt. Jill Frankfurth, 13 crashes resulted in injuries and one was serious/fatal.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 12 am 3/24/24 to 4:30 pm 3/24/24: 217 crashes ( 13 with injury, 1 serious/fatal) &116 veh spin out/off road and 5 jackknifed semis — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) March 24, 2024

116 of the incidents were vehicle spin outs off road and five were jackknifed semis.