(ABC 6 News) – With Saturday’s snow fall, the Minnesota State Patrol responded to hundreds of crashes over the weekend, dozens of which caused injuries to drivers.

According to MSP, between 9 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday, there were 238 crashes across the state.

Of these crashes, 30 of them had injuries and one was either serious or fatal.

There were also 106 spinouts and two jack-knifed semis.