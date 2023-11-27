Minnesota State Patrol responds to 114 crashes in two days

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, they responded to 114 crashes statewide from 4 p.m. on Saturday to 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The state patrol said, 66 of the crashes were spinouts and one was a jackknifed semi-trailer truck.

19 people were reported as injured but none were considered to be seriously injured. There were no fatal car crashes during that time.