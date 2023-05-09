Minnesota State Patrol K9 passes away from illness

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) revealed on social media Tuesday that one of its K9’s, Jery, recently passed away due to illness.

MSP said Jery was a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois. He started his career with the State Patrol in 2015 in the Rochester district. He was first assigned to Trooper Patric Ignaszewski and later to Trooper Jacob Bredsten in the Duluth district.

According to MSP, Jery was deployed 347 times assisting federal, state and local law enforcement officers by sniffing out drugs destined for Minnesota communities.

MSP said Jery seized $49,700 in illegal drug proceeds, 248 pounds of marijuana, 64 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of heroin, and 217 grams of psilocybin.