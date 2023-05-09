Minnesota State appoints next chancellor

(ABC 6 News) – The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has appointed its next chancellor.

Dr. Scott Olson, will serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State, effective August 1, 2023. He will succeed Devinder Malhotra who has served as chancellor since 2017 and has announced his intention to retire, effective July 31, 2023.

Minnesota State said Dr. Olson is an experienced higher education professional with a background both as a tenured professor and as a senior administrative leader. He also has a strong reputation for supporting students and his firm commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Dr. Olson has served as president of Winona State University since 2012. Under his leadership and tenure, he has guided WSU in the completion of several strategic initiatives, including Education Village, a multi-year capital project to provide integrated, flexible, state-of-the-art learning and teaching spaces for students, teachers, and school professionals; co-hosting the Winona Mini-Session of the Minnesota House of Representatives; and the Leading Energy Savings & Sustainability (LESS) initiative, a $12 million campus-wide project that addressed $7.5 million in deferred maintenance, and will save $26 million over the project’s lifetime.

Prior to his appointment to WSU, Dr. Olson served Minnesota State University, Mankato as provost and vice president for academic and student affairs from 2003 to 2012. He also served the Minnesota State system office as interim vice chancellor for academic and student affairs for 13 months from 2010 to 2011. Previous engagements include Ball State University (IN) between 1998 and 2003, and Central Connecticut State University between 1985 and 1998.

“Scott has deep roots in Minnesota State and is known throughout the system as a collaborative and strategic leader,” said Roger Moe, Minnesota State board chair. “He has amassed an outstanding reputation in every role he has played, and has the skills needed to build a common vision of what Minnesota State can become. We are very pleased that he has accepted our offer to serve as the next chancellor of Minnesota State.”

Dr. Olson holds a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a doctorate from Northwestern University (IL).